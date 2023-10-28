Vasilis Barkas saved a penalty as Utrecht earned a 0-0 draw against Fortuna Sittard.
Ron Jans was hoping to see his Utrecht side build upon their win over Ajax last weekend but Fortuna Sittard were the stronger side from the start. After only two minutes, Kaj Sierhuis put a good chance wide.
Fortuna Sittard continued to miss good chances but in the second half, Alen Halilovic shot against Can Bozdoğan’s arm and the ball landed on the spot. Halilovic took the penalty but Vasilis Barkas pulled off a good save.
Utrecht came into the game after the penalty save but Taylor Booth shot narrowly wide, while Ivor Pandur saved an effort from Yannick Leliendal.
The game ended 0-0 meaning that Fortuna is in 11th while Utrecht is 16th.