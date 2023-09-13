TZ Munchen knows why Matthijs de Ligt has not been starting games for Bayern Munich so far this season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Ligt has not started any of Bayern’s Bundesliga games so far this season with Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano currently ahead of him in the pecking order.
According to TZ Munchen, the reason that De Ligt is on the bench is that Thomas Tuchel is not a fan of the Dutch international’s playing style. The report states that Tuchel believes De Ligt plays too many horizontal passes and not enough to break the lines going forward.
The good news for De Ligt is that the club management is happy with his fighting spirit and the centre-back knows what he needs to work on in order to regain his place in the side.