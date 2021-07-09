According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo is wanted by a number of top European clubs.
Gakpo returns to PSV training next week and the expectation is that he will remain with the club for another season.
However, a number of clubs are starting to show interest in the 22-year-old, including French champions Lille OSC, Olympique Lyon, and Olympique Marseille. Lille is even considering a bid of €18 million, but that is short of the PSV asking price of at least €30 million.
German giants Bayern Munich are also interested in the winger but have enquired with the player’s agents instead of placing an offer with PSV.
Gakpo is only interested in leaving PSV for a major European club and he has a contract in Eindhoven until 2025.