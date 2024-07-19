According to L’Equipe, three clubs are battling to sign Xavi Simons from PSG this summer.
The attacking midfielder has set his sights on leaving PSG this summer after spending last season on loan with RB Leipzig.
According to L’Equipe, RB Leipzig are hoping to bring Simons back to the club on loan but they face stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
Bayern Munich are even willing to sign Simons on a permanent deal for €90 million which would make him the most expensive Dutch footballer in history. It is unclear whether Manchester United would also be willing to offer this amount.
Manchester United does have one advantage as Ruud van Nistelrooy is part of the coaching staff. Simons had a great relationship with the former striker.