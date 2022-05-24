Bayern Munich has officially confirmed the signing of Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui on a deal until 2026.
The Moroccan was out of contract this summer and decided to depart Amsterdam earlier this year. A move to Bayern Munich has been in the air for some time and the deal was officially confirmed on Tuesday.
Mazraoui makes the move to Munich on a free transfer and signs a contract until 2026 with the Bundesliga champions.
The 24-year-old has been with Ajax since 2006 and went on to make 136 appearances for the club, scoring ten goals and adding nine assists.
Mazraoui is not the only Ajax player heading to Munich with Bayern Munich also closing in on the signing of Ryan Gravenberch.