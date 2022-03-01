According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
Frimpong has impressed in Germany since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic in January 2021 for a fee of €11 million. The 21-year-old has two goals and nine assists in 44 games for the club, with his attacking play attracting attention.
According to Sport 1 in Germany, Bayern Munich are looking for fresh options at right-back and have set their sights on Frimpong. The Dutchman reportedly fits with the style of Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann perfectly.
Frimpong still has a contract in Leverkusen until 2025 and would cost around €30 million. However, Bayern Munich are not the only club circling Frimpong with clubs in England and Borussia Dortmund interested.