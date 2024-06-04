According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are in the race to sign Xavi Simons this summer.
Simons rejoined PSG last summer but was immediately loaned to RB Leipzig for the season. The Bundesliga side would like to extend that loan but they have plenty of competition.
Barcelona and clubs from England have been linked but Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Bayern Munich are also hoping to sign the Dutchman.
Simons originally wanted to have his future sorted before the start of the European Championships but he is now fully focused on the tournament. Afterward, he will decide where his future lies.
PSG do not want to sell the midfielder and a loan move is the most likely outcome.