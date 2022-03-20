According to De Telegraaf, Bayern Munich have made an official bid of €25 million for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.
Gravenberch is expected to depart Amsterdam in the summer after talks over a new deal broke down. The midfielder is coming into the final year of his contract.
Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with a move for the Oranje international, and De Telegraaf is reporting that an official bid has been placed. A delegation from Bayern which included, Hasan Salihamidzic, Oliver Kahn, and technical director Marko Neppe spoke with Ajax after the 1-0 loss to Benfica last week and lodged a €25 million bid.
Ajax reportedly wants at least €35 million for Gravenberch, who is keen on a move to the Bundesliga giants. Bayern will now need to decide whether they increase their current bid.