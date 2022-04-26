According to BILD, Bayern Munich are interested in Ajax striker Sebastien Haller.
Bayern Munich are already looking to raid Ajax this summer for Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer, while the German giants have also submitted offers for Ryan Gravenberch.
BILD journalist Christian Falk is now reporting that Bayern Munich has contacted the management of Ajax striker Sebastien Haller. Bayern Munich sees the forward as a good replacement for Robert Lewandowski, should he depart the club.
Ajax signed Haller from West Ham United in January 2021 for €22.5 million and he has netted 46 times in 62 games. He also has 16 assists.
The 27-year-old Ivorian international would reportedly cost Bayern Munich €40 million.