According to Het Nieuwsblad, Bayern Munich has set their sights on signing Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht.
The 20-year-old is having an excellent campaign with Anderlecht and he was recently in the Netherlands squad for the first time.
Verbruggen still has two years left in his contract at Anderlecht but a summer transfer is becoming more and more likely with Liverpool and Manchester United previously linked. Now, Het Nieuwsblad is reporting that Bayern Munich wants the Dutchman.
Manuel Neuer is the first choice in Munich but the 37-year-old has spent most of the season out injured, while Yann Sommer is also 34. Bayern see Verbruggen as a goalkeeper for the future.
Anderlecht hope to receive around €10 million for the stopper and they may try and loan him back if he does join a top European side.