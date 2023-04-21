Bayern Munich join the race fo... According to Het Nieuwsblad, Bayern Munich has set their sights ...

PEC Zwolle seal Eredivisie ret... PEC Zwolle sealed their promotion back to the Eredivisie on ...

Volendam down Cambuur and are ... Volendam took a big step towards safety with a 2-0 ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Go Ahead Eagles leave it late ... Isac Lidberg scored a 92nd-minute winner as Go Ahead Eagles ...

Nottingham Forest shows intere... Sydney van Hooijdonk could follow in his father's footsteps and ...

Gravenberch interested in join... According to De Telegraaf, Ryan Gravenberch is interested in joining ...