Sergino Dest’s agent has confirmed that Bayern Munich are in talks with Ajax for the right-back.
The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with Barcelona in the past few days, but their interest is not concrete, according to his agent Joes Blakborn.
He told Voetbal International on Barcelona, “But it is not yet concrete/
“They have not officially reported to me or Ajax. However, information has been provided in the past. Sergiño is one of the full-backs in Europe that they follow. They seem to find him an option should Nélson Semedo leave. But I think there are more clubs for which Sergiño is an option. “
Bayern Munich remain in pole position, but there is no agreement with Ajax yet, “Bayern Munich still wants to take over Sergiño from Ajax, but at the moment both parties are still far apart. We can’t do anything with that and are in the waiting room for that matter.”