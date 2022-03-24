According to De Telegraaf, Bayern Munich has raised their offer for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Gravenberch is set to depart Ajax in the summer with his contract in Amsterdam coming into the final year this summer. Bayern Munich are leading the race for the midfielder but their first bid for the Netherlands international was rejected.
According to De Telegraaf, talks between the two clubs have continued with Bayern Munich changing their offer. It is still €25 million, but the fixed amount in the offer is now €17 million, and not €15 million.
Ajax are reportedly holding out for an offer of €35 million for Gravenberch, who can also count on interest from a number of other clubs including Juventus.