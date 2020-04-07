According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have held talks with Ajax full-back Sergino Dest, but any deal has been put on hold due to the corona virus crisis.
The German giants have been heavily linked with the right-back for months and before the corona virus outbreak, a move in the summer was reportedly inevitable.
Sky Germany is reporting that Bayern Munich have held talks with Dest, but the deal is currently on hold until after the crisis. Barcelona have also enquired about Dest, but Bayern are the front-runners.
Should Ajax decide to sell Dest this summer, then Sky believes the deal could be done for €20 million.
Dest has already been present in the Allianz Arena to watch Bayern Munich’s cup game with Hoffenheim.