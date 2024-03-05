Bayern Munich are not sure whether or not they will lift their option to bring Joshua Zirkzee back to the club from Bologna in the summer.
Bayern Munich signed Zirkzee from Feyenoord back in 2017 and he eventually made 12 appearances for the club, scoring four times. He was allowed to leave for Bologna, but Bayern Munich included a buyback clause in the deal that can be activated this summer for around €40 million.
Speaking to La Gazetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich director Karl-Heinz Rummenigge discussed Zirkzee, “I remember my last year as chairman. He played well and every time the coach put him on the field, he scored decisive goals.
“But he didn’t just score the fourth or fifth goal. He really won competitions for us. I’m glad he’s doing well, he deserves it. His bad luck with us was that he had Lewandowski in front of him.”
A return to Munich is not certain though, “Whether Bayern will take him back is entirely up to technical director Max Eberl. I don’t want to interfere with his work. It also depends on the market.”
Zirkzee has been in excellent form for Bologna and his ten goals in the Serie A has alerted a number of clubs around Europe.