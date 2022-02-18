According to De Telegraaf, Bayern Munich are seriously interested in signing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.
The 19-year-old only has a year-and-a-half left on his current deal in Amsterdam and it seems that there is no chance of a renewal at the moment, making a summer deal almost inevitable.
According to De Telegraaf, Bayern Munich are hoping to bring in the Netherlands international this summer. The Bavarian side have reportedly held talks already with the agents of Gravenberch.
De Telegraaf also reports that Gravenberch’s camp has already asked departed general manager Marc Overmars what fee Ajax would want in the summer and were told a fee of €25-30 million.
Gravenberch has made 90 appearances for the Ajax first team since making his debut at the age of 16.