According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are close to raiding Ajax for both Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Mazraoui is out of contract with Ajax in the summer and had been linked with a move to Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. However, Bayern Munich now seems to be the Moroccan’s destination this summer.
Gravenberch is coming into the final year of his contract in Amsterdam and has been linked with Bayern Munich for months.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich held talks with Mino Raiola, who is the agent for both Gravenberch and Mazraoui, on Thursday. Romano tweeted, “Final details to be discussed in the coming days but both players are really close to join Bayern.”
It is unclear how close Bayern Munich is to agreeing on a fee with Ajax, who are said to want around €30 million to part with Gravenberch.