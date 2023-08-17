According to Fabrizio Romano, Ryan Gravenberch is a wanted man in the Premier League but Bayern Munich do not want to sell the midfielder.
Liverpool have a long-standing interest in the former Ajax midfielder and they are desperately seeking reinforcements before the end of the window.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Manchester United have also made calls to check on the Dutch international’s availability. However, Bayern Munich’s position has not changed and they do not want to sell Gravenberch this summer.
It remains to be seen whether that changes before the window closes in two weeks time. Gravenberch has made it clear that he wants more playing time in Munich as he was only used sparingly last season.