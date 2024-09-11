Riechedly Bazoer has departed AZ Alkmaar to sign for Turkish side Konyaspor.

With Bazoer coming into the final months of his contract with AZ, the club were willing to let him depart on a free transfer.

Bazoer has decided to accept a move to Turkey, with the midfielder signing a two-year deal with Konyaspor. The deal has been confirmed by both clubs.

The 27-year-old made 42 appearances for AZ last season but has been a substitute mainly this season. He previously played for Ajax, Wolfsburg, Porto, Utrecht and Vitesse.




