Riechedly Bazoer has departed AZ Alkmaar to sign for Turkish side Konyaspor.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With Bazoer coming into the final months of his contract with AZ, the club were willing to let him depart on a free transfer.
Bazoer has decided to accept a move to Turkey, with the midfielder signing a two-year deal with Konyaspor. The deal has been confirmed by both clubs.
The 27-year-old made 42 appearances for AZ last season but has been a substitute mainly this season. He previously played for Ajax, Wolfsburg, Porto, Utrecht and Vitesse.