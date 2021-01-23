Riechedly Bazoer’s excellent strike was enough to seal Vitesse Arnhem a 1-0 victory over Groningen.
Vitesse’s excellent form has seen them continue their unlikely title challenge and they were looking to put pressure on Ajax with a win over Groningen.
The hosts were the better side from the start but they had to wait until the half-hour mark to break the deadlock. Riechedly Bazoer hit a strike from outside the box that crossed the line via the underside of the crossbar.
That proved to be the only goal of the game as Lois Openda and Matus Bero both missed excellent chances in the second half to kill the game. At the other end, Groningen were unable to test Remko Pasveer.
The win puts Vitesse level on points with Ajax, who face Fortuna Sittard on Sunday. Groningen are 6th.