Riechedly Bazoer will not accept a call-up to the Curacao national team with the Vitesse Arnhem star determined to make a return to the Netherlands squad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 24-year-old defender was a shock name in the Curacao provisional squad named by Guus Hiddink for the upcoming Gold Cup.
However, Bazoer has no intention of accepting a call-up, telling ESPN, “Guus Hiddink has approached me a few times, but I said that I am not thinking about Curaçao at the moment and that I want to do my best to get to Oranje. So it was a surprise for me too.”
Bazoer has a good feeling about Curacao, but Netherlands is his dream, “My parents are from Curaçao, I have a very warm relationship with Curaçao, but at the moment I am not thinking about Curaçao, with all due respect. I want to fight for my chance in Oranje.”
Tyrell Malacia, Lutsharel Geertruida, Joshua Brenet, Tahith Chong, Sherel Floranus, Ruben Kluivert, Armando Obispo, Quinten Timber and Ricardo van Rhijn were the other shock names in the Curacao national team pre-selection. It remains to be seen whether any accept the invitation.