Dirk Kuyt has been named as the new head coach of Belgian side Beerschot.

Beerschot are currently second in the 2nd tier of Belgium and they needed a new head coach after the departure of Andreas Wieland.

Dirk Kuyt has now been confirmed on a deal until the end of the season and he has the job of guiding the club into the Pro League.

Kuyt told the club’s website, “I am happy that I can sign with a club with such a beautiful history. I like that, clubs with a rich tradition and history. I thought Beerschot was the perfect next step in my career. I can’t wait to start this new challenge with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”

It is the second head coach role for Kuyt, who was in charge of ADO Den Haag for six months.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (13926 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter