According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Erick Gutierrez is attracting interest from Portugal and England.
Gutierrez is in his fourth season with PSV Eindhoven and is finally showing his talent in the midfield under Roger Schmidt. The Mexican international has made a number of strong performances which has led to interest from abroad.
According to Voetbal International, Benfica and Fulham are both interested in the 26-year-old. Benfica will be coached by Schmidt next season and he could take Gutierrez with him, while Fulham just secured promotion to the Premier League.
Gutierrez is contracted to PSV until 2023 but could be offered a new deal should new head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy decide that he is in his plans for next season. Gutierrez is also open to staying in Eindhoven with a view to the World Cup later this year.