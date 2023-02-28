According to the Portuguese outlet Record, Benfica is interested in signing AZ Alkmaar left-back Milos Kerkez but they face competition from a number of clubs.
The left-back joined AZ Alkmaar from AC Milan in January 2022 and has since gone on to put in a number of impressive performances for the Dutch club.
The 19-year-old Hungarian has a growing list of admirers around Europe with Record in Portugal reporting that Benfica is interested in signing him but AZ has set an asking price of €20 million. This is too high for the Portuguese side but they will look to negotiate.
Benfica faces plenty of competition with Leeds United, Wolves, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Wolfsburg all circling Kerkez too.
Kerkez has made 41 appearances for AZ Alkmaar, scoring three goals and adding seven assists.