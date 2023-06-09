According to various reports, Benfica are close to signing Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Portuguese side have been interested in the midfielder for some time and it looks like they are going to get their man in the coming days.
De Telegraaf and Fabrizio Romano are both reporting that a deal has been reached with Feyenoord set to receive €30 million. They will also have a 20% sell-on percentage included too, with Kokcu’s release clause being set to €120 million.
Kokcu will reportedly undergo his medical in Lisbon this week before penning a deal until 2028.
The Turkish international has been with Feyenoord since 2014 but now leaves having captained his side to the Eredivisie title. He made 175 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and adding 27 assists.
In Lisbon, Kokcu will be coached by former PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt, while former Ajax winger David Neres will be a teammate.