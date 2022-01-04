According to De Telegraaf, Benfica are set to rival PSV Eindhoven for the signature of Riechedly Bazoer in the summer.
Bazoer is coming into the final six months of his deal at Vitesse Arnhem and will leave the club either for a fee in January or in the summer for free.
The midfielder turned centre-back has a number of potential suitors with De Telegraaf reporting that Benfica are interested in the 25-year-old. However, the Portuguese side would only be interested in a summer deal.
PSV Eindhoven is also looking to make the Dutch international a summer signing, but Bazoer may be keen on another move abroad. Bazoer has previously played in Portugal with Porto but only made three appearances during a loan spell.