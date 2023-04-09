Steven Berghuis provided two goals and two assists as Ajax eased to a 4-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Mohammed Kudus missed out through injury, meaning Steven Berghuis was moved to the wing position and Florian Grillitsch started in midfield.
After only five minutes, Berghuis cut inside before firing perfectly into the far corner to put Ajax in front. Berghuis then doubled the lead in the 27th minute with a shot into the roof of the net.
In the second half, Berghuis turned provider, firstly setting up Steven Bergwijn to hammer in a third before he assisted Kenneth Taylor to seal the victory. Fortuna Sittard had no answer to the hosts, but they did hit the crossbar through Dimitrios Siovas.
John Heitinga managed to hand debuts to youngsters Silvano Vos and Mika Godts before the end to cap an excellent day for the Amsterdam side.
Ajax reclaims second place on goal difference while Fortuna Sittard is in 11th.