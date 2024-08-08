Steven Berghuis scored the only goal of the game as Ajax defeated Panathinaikos 1-0 in their Europa League third-round qualifier first leg.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
In Greece, Brian Brobbey was back in the Ajax squad but he remained on the bench as Chuba Akpom began up front. Steven Berghuis came into the side ahead of Christian Rasmussen.
After 28 minutes, it was Berghuis who opened the scoring with a fine finish after Kian Fitz-Jim played the ball back into his path.
Ajax were comfortable defensively for most of the first half but just before the break, the hosts hit the crossbar through Anastasios Bakasetas.
After the break, Panathinaikos had a goal ruled out for offside before former FC Twente striker Alexander Jeremejeff put an excellent chance wide.
Both sides made changes with Ajax turning to Brobbey and Bertrand Traore, but there were no further goals.
A good start for Ajax, who take a lead back to Amsterdam for the second leg next week.