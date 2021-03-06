Steven Berghuis is unsure whether he wants to stay at Feyenoord after this season.

The winger was in great form on Saturday with a goal and two assists in Feyenoord’s 6-0 win over VVV-Venlo.

After the game, Berghuis spoke with ESPN about his future and confirmed that incoming Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has asked him to stay.

He said, “He has asked me if I want to think about staying at Feyenoord. I still have a contract for one year after this.

“I really don’t know, I don’t think that far either. I want to put all my energy into the performance of today, we are already busy enough with that. I myself too.

“I want to end the season well and then go to the European Championship. What we agreed? Not much, actually. I still have a contract for one year. So for the time being I’ll just stay, but you never know.”




