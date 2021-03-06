Steven Berghuis is unsure whether he wants to stay at Feyenoord after this season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger was in great form on Saturday with a goal and two assists in Feyenoord’s 6-0 win over VVV-Venlo.
After the game, Berghuis spoke with ESPN about his future and confirmed that incoming Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has asked him to stay.
He said, “He has asked me if I want to think about staying at Feyenoord. I still have a contract for one year after this.
“I really don’t know, I don’t think that far either. I want to put all my energy into the performance of today, we are already busy enough with that. I myself too.
“I want to end the season well and then go to the European Championship. What we agreed? Not much, actually. I still have a contract for one year. So for the time being I’ll just stay, but you never know.”
Another story about Feyenoord but really who cares? It has become an average club without clear direction and filled with mediocre players. Why so much coverage on this site? It is beyond me.
True Feyenoord is just an average team with many problems. However the coverage keeps me informed about my childhood team. Feyenoord was still an amatuer club when I attended their games. Today I still have a fondness for the club, even thou I am a million miles away from Rotterdam.
As for Berghuis remaining with Feyenoord, he needs to regain his goal scoring ability. A goal from the penalty spot has little value in my mind.