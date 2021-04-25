Vitesse Arnhem are still in control of fourth place after they came away from rivals Feyenoord with a 0-0 draw.
6500 Feyenoord fans returned to De Kuip for an important clash on Sunday in the battle for fourth spot. Vitesse currently occupy the spot and went into the game two points ahead of their rivals.
The first half was goalless with Steven Berghuis going closest for the hosts, while at the other end, Vitesse missed several chances. Justin Bijlow had to be in top form to deny Lois Openda and Max Wittek.
After the break, Remko Pasver, who sealed a move to Ajax this week, was the busier goalkeeper and he denied Berghuis on more than one occasion and Bryan Linssen.
Feyenoord went looking for the winner, but with fifteen minutes left, Berghuis saw red for a rash challenge on Wittek. Vitesse could not make the extra man count before the end and the match ended goalless.
Vitesse stay fourth and two points ahead of Feyenoord.