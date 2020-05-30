Dennis Bergkamp is hoping for a role in developing young players either in the Netherlands or abroad.
Bergkamp was a youth coach at Ajax, but was dismissed in 2017 after rows behind the scenes at the club.
Speaking with ex-Arsenal teammate Martin Keown for The Daily Mail, Bergkamp said he is hoping to work again in youth football.
He said on his dismissal at Ajax, “I wanted to be the connection between the youth and the first team. We were on the right track but sadly that was finished abruptly and in a bad way. But you know how football is. You move on. My next step would be to go back on the pitch.”
Asked if he missed it, Bergkamp replied, “I do. Ajax is a finished chapter. I’d like to move on and see what happens. Maybe to work with youngsters, bring them to the first team, probably abroad, maybe in England.”