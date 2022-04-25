According to Voetbal International, Ajax is hoping to sign AZ Alkmaar left-back Owen Wijndal and Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn in the summer.
Ajax are set for a revamp this summer with a number of players set to follow Erik ten Hag out of Amsterdam, including Nicolas Tagliafico, Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui, and Andre Onana.
According to Voetbal International editor-in-chief, Freek Jansen, Ajax has two big targets for the summer.
As a guest on Studio Voetbal, Jansen said about Steven Bergwijn, “Bergwijn is still a very important option.
“Ajax absolutely wants a new right winger. Erik ten Hag already wanted that. He was really disappointed that they let David Neres go on the assumption that Bergwijn would come, but he could no longer leave Tottenham.”
Jansen added Wijndal is an “Important option,” for the left-back slot with AZ Alkmaar already bringing in Mees de Wit as a replacement. However, Ajax would still have to dig deep to sign the full-back.