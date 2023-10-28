According to NOS, Al Ettifaq are looking to sign Steven Bergwijn from Ajax in January.
Bergwijn joined Ajax in 2022 for more than €30 million but he has struggled for form in Amsterdam. He was made captain this season but that has not sparked an upturn in performances.
According to NOS, Al Ettifaq is seriously interested in bringing the Dutch international to Saudi Arabia in January. They add that Bergwijn would not be averse to the idea of joining the club.
A move to Al Ettifaq would reunite Bergwijn with his former PSV Eindhoven teammate Georginio Wijnaldum.