Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn has been waiting over a month for a goal but he is not concerned by his recent form.
Bergwijn started the season in great form for Ajax but he has now not scored a goal for the club since the 7th of September.
Bergwijn remains the joint top scorer for the club with eight goals this season, but he was asked about his form at Ajax’s press conference ahead of the Champions League clash with Napoli.
He said, “This is also part of football, it cannot always be an upward trend. Everyone has better phases and lesser phases. I just train hard every day, it will come back on its own. “
Bergwijn wouldn’t put it down to Alfred Schreuder picking Mohammed Kudus or Brian Brobbey to play through the middle, “At the moment it just doesn’t work like it did at the beginning of the season, it has nothing to do with other players. There are ups and downs, you always have that in football. This is part of top sport.”
Bergwijn did score for Netherlands during the most recent internationals and is still expected to play a key role for Louis van Gaal in Qatar.