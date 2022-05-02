Steven Bergwijn expects to depart Tottenham Hotspur this summer and the winger is open to a return to the Netherlands.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
During the win over Leicester City on Sunday, Bergwijn only came on with eight minutes to go, and it appears he is not in the plans of head coach Antonio Conte.
Algemeen Dagblad spoke with Bergwijn after the match and asked him about his future at the London club, “A starting place? Here? I honestly don’t think so. It’s a difficult story for me. It’s good in the front, but I don’t play much”
Bergwijn has his eyes on the World Cup and he is open to returning to the Netherlands, “There are still four games to go. Then we will see in the summer what is best for both parties. Ajax would certainly be an option. A return to the Netherlands would certainly be an option for me.”
Ajax were heavily linked with the Netherlands international in January but he remained in London.