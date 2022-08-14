Steven Bergwijn netted a hattrick as Ajax eased to a 6-1 win over Groningen in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Alfred Schreuder decided to start with Brian Brobbey up front as Steven Berghuis dropped to the bench. Groningen still had Jorgen Strand Larsen despite some big money offers.
After only four minutes, Ajax had the lead with Steven Bergwijn chesting down a ball from Devyne Rensch before firing in the opener. However, Groningen hit back in the tenth minute as Cyril Ngonge beat Remko Pasveer with a tidy finish.
Antony restored Ajax’s lead with an excellent strike into the top corner after 28 minutes and just before the break, the Brazilian set up Bergwijn to head in a third.
Bergwijn completed his hattrick fifteen minutes into the second half as he steamed up the left wing before cutting in and finding the bottom corner. Kenneth Taylor rounded off a move in the 66th minute to make it 4-1 before Schreuder rang the changes and Lorenzo Lucca made his debut.
Just before the end, Ajax were awarded a penalty after a handball and Berghuis made it 6-1 from the spot.
Ajax make it two wins from two while Groningen remains on one point.