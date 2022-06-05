Steven Bergwijn is unhappy with his role at Tottenham Hotspur and is looking to leave the club this summer.
Bergwijn has been in excellent form for Netherlands with five goals in his last four appearances, but he barely gets a look in at Tottenham,
Speaking to ESPN, Bergwijn said, “It is difficult if you do well here and you have to go to a club where they turn a blind eye to you. That is just difficult.”
A move to Ajax has been rumoured, but Bergwijn is keeping his options open, “As I’ve said before: I have to find a solution for myself that will benefit both of us. Should I leave? Yes. Like I said: we’re going to see what’s best for my career. I leave all options open. Certainly, that could also be other clubs.”
Asked whether his price keeps rising because he keeps scoring, Bergwijn responded, “I hope not. I just hope we can figure it out soon. It’s nice to have certainty, now I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m here now and just focus on the Dutch national team.”