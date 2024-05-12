Ajax have secured fifth spot in the Eredivisie with a 3-0 victory over Almere City.

With a victory on Sunday, Ajax would be fifth and that is good enough for a place in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Ajax initially struggled but after 29 minutes, Brian Brobbey set up Steven Bergwijn to open the scoring with a placed shot.

Bergwijn quickly doubled the lead with a volley from a corner before a solo run and finish completed his hattrick before the 40th minute.

Very little happened in the second half but Pascu did have a goal disallowed for the visitors before the end.

Ajax avoid the European playoffs by taking fifth spot while Almere City stands in 13th.




