Steven Bergwijn made it three goals in two games this week as Netherlands drew 1-1 with Germany on Tuesday evening.
After the 4-2 win over Denmark, Netherlands took on Germany with Louis van Gaal making only two changes. Donyell Malen and Tyrell Malacia came into the line-up for Steven Bergwijn and Nathan Ake.
Malen was the most dangerous player for the Netherlands but he lacked the final touch. It was Germany who had the better of the half and they had a deserved lead going into the break. Thomas Muller struck on the brink of half-time.
Georginio Wijnaldum replaced Teun Koopmeiners at the break but Germany stayed on top and David Raum should have made it 2-0. Thilo Kehrer also struck the ball just wide.
Davy Klaassen and Bergwijn then entered the pitch and these changes helped Netherlands come back into the game. Ten minutes after his entrance, Bergwijn levelled after Denzel Dumfries headed a Frenkie de Jong cross into his path. Bergwijn capped a successful international period with his third goal.
Netherlands then seemed to earn a penalty when Memphis Depay went down in the box. However, referee Craig Pawson overturned his decision after consulting VAR which seemed an odd choice as the pictures showed no clear error in his original decision.
Netherlands then had the better chances before the game with Matthijs de Ligt having a shot cleared off the goalline.
The match ended in a draw and now Van Gaal must turn his attention to the Nations League ties in June.