Steven Bergwijn continued his fine form with a goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday.
Bergwijn scored a double in Netherlands 4-2 win over Denmark eight days ago before also netting in the 1-1 draw against Germany.
Despite his excellent form for his country, Bergwijn started Sunday’s clash on the bench and he watched his side fall behind to a Fabian Schar goal. However, Tottenham quickly equalised through Ben Davies.
Goals from Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son, and Emerson Royal put Tottenham 4-1 up before Bergiwjn entered the pitch. The Dutchman rounded off the scoring after only four minutes on the pitch.
Bergwijn will be hoping for more of a key role in the remaining games of the season.