According to De Telegraaf, Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn is interested in a move to Ajax in January.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax are ready to move for Bergwijn on loan in January as a possible replacement for David Neres, who could depart Amsterdam.
Speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast, Ajax reported Mike Verweij revealed, “The interest has been known to Bergwijn’s management for weeks.
“Bergwijn has indicated that he really likes Ajax and then you will have to go to Spurs.”
Verweij went on to say that Tottenham has not yet decided whether they want to let the forward go, despite him playing little under new head coach Antonio Conte so far, “They asked whether Ajax’s interest was serious and Ajax responded in the affirmative. Spurs also indicated that they are not going to decide now and will only do so at a later stage.”