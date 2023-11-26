Steven Bergwijn says he is focused on Ajax but would not rule out that he could depart the club in January.
The Ajax captain has been linked with a move to Al-Attihad in Saudi Arabia and also to Premier League side West Ham United.
On Saturday, ESPN asked Bergwijn about the rumours of a move back to England and he said, “I haven’t heard anything about it myself. I think you should contact my agent.”
When pressed on if he can rule out an Ajax exit, he added, “In football you should never rule anything out, but my focus is on Ajax and everyone knows that. I am happy here, I have my family and children here, that is the most important thing to me.”
Ajax boss John van ‘t Schip added, “I haven’t heard anything about it yet. If it really becomes concrete, I will hear about it. But I assume that Stevie will be with us until the end of the season. If a huge offer comes, we know how it works in football. But I don’t assume that.”