According to The Sun, Besiktas are hoping to re-sign Wout Weghorst this summer after his loan at Manchester United ends.
Weghorst made the move from Burnley to Besiktas on loan last summer but it was cut short in order for the striker to join Manchester United in January.
The Dutch international has struggled for goals at Old Trafford and The Sun believes that Manchester United will not look to make the loan permanent in the summer.
They add that Besiktas will look to bring the striker back to Turkey if Burnley decides to let him go again. Their promotion to the Premier League may see Weghorst remain at Turf Moor.
During his time at Besiktas, Weghorst scored nine times in 18 games.