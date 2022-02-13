AZ Alkmaar came from behind to defeat Go Ahead Eagles 4-1 in Deventer with Sam Beukema key against his former side.
Both sides went into the tie on a high after they reached the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup in midweek. AZ comfortably defeated RKC Waalwijk to set up a tie with Ajax, while Go Ahead Eagles will face PSV after defeating NEC.
Go Ahead Eagles took the lead in the 25th minute with a cross landing at the feet of Luuk Brouwers, who made no mistake with the finish. However, that lead was short-lived before Sam Beukema headed in a corner at the front post to make it 1-1. The defender’s celebrations were muted against his former side.
AZ then netted a quick double before the break to take a 3-1 lead into half-time. Both times it was Dani de Wit setting up Vangelis Pavlidis to score.
In the second half, Kamal Sowah made his AZ debut before Beukema sealed the victory late on with a close range finish.
AZ Alkmaar have now won 12 of their last 13 matches in all competitions and they climb to fourth. Go Ahead Eagles is now 14th and only three points above the bottom three.