While the Netherlands has a rich history of producing world-class footballers, the current generation of Dutch talent is determined to take the footballing world by storm. The Oranje have traditionally been known for their attacking flair and technical ability. These qualities are evident in the young players who are making their mark on the European stage. In this article, we will highlight ten promising Dutch talents who have the potential to become future stars.
- by Nargiz Mammadzada
10. Thijs Dallinga – 24-year-old
Current Team: Bologna (Forward)
We are starting our list with a 24-year-old forward who currently plays for Bologna. At just 24, Thijs Dallinga has already made significant waves in Dutch football. The Groningen-born forward started his professional career with an extraordinary season at Excelsior, netting an astonishing 36 goals and nine assists in 44 matches to secure promotion to the Eredivisie. After this performance, attracting attention, he earned the right to move to Toulouse football club in 2022 for €2.5m.
Here, the player who increased his statistics even more played 86 games for the team. He lifted the trophy once as a French Cup winner and was top goal-scorer in this competition.
Dallinga’s rapid ascent has seen him become a coveted asset in European football. His recent transfer to Bologna marks another exciting chapter in his career. The player signed a four-year contract with Bologna for a fee of €15.00m in a transfer that took place in this summer’s transfer window. While still young, the Dutch striker has shown immense potential and will undoubtedly be a player to watch in the coming seasons.
9. Micky van de Ven – 23-year-old
Current Team: Tottenham Hotspur F.C. (Defender)
Micky van de Ven has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in European football. He started his professional career at FC Volendam after playing at Volendam Youth, Volendam U17 and Volendam U19. After impressing in the Eredivisie with 48 appearances, scoring twice, and captaining the side, he earned a €8.50 million move to VfL Wolfsburg in 2021.
In Germany, van de Ven quickly established himself as a key player. His exceptional ball-playing ability, coupled with his imposing physical presence, made him a standout in the Bundesliga. In two seasons, he made 41 appearances, scoring once and providing three assists. His consistent performances attracted the attention of Tottenham Hotspur, who secured his services for a fee of €40 million in 2023.
Known for his composure, aerial ability, and progressive passing, van de Ven has already shown glimpses of his potential in the Premier League. While still developing his game, the Dutch defender is considered a key part of the future for both his club and the national team.
8. Joshua Orobosa Zirkzee – 23-year-old
Current Team: Manchester United F.C. (Forward)
Another 23-year-old player from Schiedam, Netherlands, Joshua Zirkzee has quickly become one of the most promising young strikers in European football. His journey began at Bayern Munich’s youth academy, where he showcased exceptional goal-scoring instincts. Breaking into the first team at just 18, Zirkzee announced his arrival with a memorable hat-trick for Bayern Munich II.
Despite limited opportunities at Bayern, the towering forward’s potential was evident. Loan spells to Parma and Anderlecht provided valuable experience, with Zirkzee demonstrating his ability to adapt to different leagues and playing styles. His impressive form in Belgium earned him a permanent move to Bologna in 2022 for a fee of €27.50 million.
Zirkzee won the Champions League with Bayern Munich when he was just 19 years old. In general, while playing in Bayern Munich, he was awarded the title of the winner of the German championship three times. Again with Bayern Munich, he won the UEFA Super Cup once, the German Cup once and the German Super Cup twice.
Zirkzee’s ability to hold up play, create chances for teammates, and finish clinically made him a coveted asset. After scoring 14 goals in 58 appearances for Bologna, Manchester United secured his services for a substantial fee of €42.50 million in the summer of 2024. With his blend of physicality and technical skill, Zirkzee is poised to make a significant impact at Old Trafford.
7. Jeremie Frimpong – 23-year-old
Current Team: Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Defender)
Born in Amsterdam, Jeremie Frimpong is a dynamic full-back who has quickly risen through the ranks to become a coveted asset in European football. His career began at Manchester City, where he progressed through the youth system (Manchester City Youth, Manchester City U18, Manchester City U23) before making a significant impact on loan at Celtic.
Frimpong’s electric pace, coupled with his attacking instincts, made him a standout at Celtic. In 51 appearances, he contributed with three goals and eight assists, earning him a €11 million move to Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He is a one-time Scottish Champion, Scottish Cup winner and Scottish League Cup winner.
At Leverkusen, Frimpong has continued to impress with his attacking flair while also improving defensively. In 146 appearances, he contributed with 26 goals and 33 assists. His ability to provide width, create scoring opportunities, and contribute defensively has made him a key player for the Bundesliga side. With his potential, the Dutch wing-back is undoubtedly a player to watch in the years to come. He is already a one-time German Champion, German Cup winner, and German Super Cup winner.
6. Sepp van den Berg – 22-year-old
Current Team: Brentford F.C. (Defender)
Sepp van den Berg is a 22-year-old defender currently playing for Liverpool. Born in Zwolle, Netherlands, he began his professional career at PEC Zwolle before moving to Liverpool in 2019 for a fee of €1.9 million.
Known for his composure and ability to play out from the back, van den Berg has shown promise but has faced competition for first-team opportunities. To gain valuable experience, he’s spent time on loan at Preston North End, where he made 66 appearances. Finally, in August of this year, he was transferred from Liverpool to Brentford for €23.60 million.
The young defender possesses the potential to develop into a key player for both Brentford and the Netherlands national team, but consistent playing time will be crucial for his progression.
5. Ian Maatsen – 22-year-old
Current Team: Aston Villa F.C. (Defender)
Ian Maatsen is a 22-year-old Dutch defender who recently made a permanent move to Aston Villa from Chelsea. Primarily a left-back, he also possesses the versatility to play as a wing-back.
Maatsen’s career has been marked by loan spells, which have allowed him to gain valuable experience. His time at Burnley, Charlton Athletic, and most notably, Borussia Dortmund, showcased his attacking flair and defensive solidity. The latter was particularly impressive, as Maatsen contributed significantly to Dortmund’s Champions League run.
Aston Villa secured Maatsen’s services for a reported fee of €44.5 million, highlighting their belief in his potential. With his attacking prowess and defensive capabilities, he is expected to be a key player for the Villans in the coming seasons.
4. Ryan Gravenberch – 22-year-old
Current Team: Liverpool F.C. (Midfielder)
Ryan Gravenberch is a 22-year-old Dutch midfielder currently playing for Liverpool. A product of Ajax’s renowned academy, Gravenberch showcased exceptional talent from a young age. At 16 years and 130 days, Gravenberch broke Clarence Seedorf’s record of 16 years and 242 days to become the youngest Ajax player to ever play in the Eredivisie.
His composure, passing range, and ability to dictate the tempo of play earned him a move to Bayern Munich in 2022 for a fee of €18.5 million.
In general, with Ajax, he became the Dutch champion three times and won the Dutch Cup twice. When he played for Bayern Munich, he won the German championship once and the German Super Cup once. He won the EFL Cup with Liverpool in 2024.
Despite his undeniable talent, Gravenberch struggled for consistent playing time at Bayern. Seeking regular first-team football, he joined Liverpool in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €40 million. With his technical ability, the Dutchman is seen as a long-term prospect for the Reds. In total, he played 263 games in his career, scored 40 goals and provided 35 assists.
3. Xavi Simons – 21-year-old
Current Team: RB Leipzig (Midfielder)
Xavi Simons, a 21-year-old attacking midfielder, is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain. The product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, Simons moved to PSG in 2019 as a free agent. After impressing in the PSG youth setup, he made his first-team debut in 2020.
Known for his exceptional dribbling skills, vision, and creativity, Simons has been compared to Lionel Messi due to his playing style. His performances have attracted interest from top clubs across Europe. PSG’s decision to loan him to RB Leipzig indicates their belief in his potential, while also providing him with valuable first-team experience. With his technical ability and goal-scoring threat, Simons is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young talents in the football world.
He has the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup with PSV Eindhoven. In the same year (2023), he was top goal-scorer of the Eredivisie with 19 goals and was awarded Player of the Season. With Paris Saint-Germain, he lifted the trophy once as the winner of the championship. He also won the German Super Cup with RB Leipzig.
2. Bart Verbruggen – 22-year-old
Current Team: Brighton & Hove Albion (Goalkeeper)
There had to be a goalkeeper on this list, right? Bart Verbruggen, a 22-year-old goalkeeper, made a high-profile move from Anderlecht to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 for a fee of €20 million. The towering shot-stopper impressed in the Belgian Pro League, earning him a reputation as one of the most promising goalkeepers in Europe.
Fans compare him to Ederson Moraes because of his excellent reflexes, shot-stopping ability, and commanding presence. Brighton’s decision to invest in the young goalkeeper highlights their ambitious plans for the future. With his potential and the club’s track record of developing talent, Verbruggen is expected to become a key figure in the Premier League in the coming years.
1. Jorrel Hato – 18-year-old
Current Team: AFC Ajax (Defender)
We end our list with the youngest player, Jorrel Hato. Jorrel Hato, an 18-year-old defender, is a promising talent from Ajax’s well-known academy. As a defender, he can operate both as a centre-back and a left-back, showcasing his adaptability.
Hato made his professional debut for Ajax in 2023, and his performances have caught the eye of several top clubs. Standing at 1.82 meters, he possesses impressive physical attributes combined with technical proficiency. Ajax have tied him down to a long-term contract to fend off interest from other clubs, recognizing his immense potential. With his age, talent, and Ajax’s track record of developing talent, Hato is considered one of the most exciting young defenders in European football.