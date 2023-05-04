Agent Ali Dursun has told Voetbal International that there is plenty of interest in Toulouse midfielder Stijn Spierings, as well as Branco van den Boomen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Spierings and Van den Boomen, along with Thijs Dallinga, have been key players for the Toulouse side that won the French cup last weekend.
Van den Boomen has been linked with a move to a number of clubs due to his contract expiring in the summer, while Spierings is also gaining a lot of interest.
Ali Dursun told Voetbal International about Spierings, “There is a lot going on around Stijn. Clubs from Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands and England have registered for Stijn. These are big clubs. With all due respect, Stijn is at an age and at a point in his career where he can and must take a really big step. to make.”
Toulouse bought Spierings from Levski Sofia for €500,000 and he previously played for AZ Alkmaar, RKC Waalwijk and Sparta Rotterdam. Van den Boomen has recently been linked with PSV Eindhoven, Royal Antwerp and Feyenoord.