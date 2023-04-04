According to De Telegraaf, a number of top clubs are sending scouts to De Kuip to watch Feyenoord’s stars in action.
Feyenoord are having an excellent season as they sit top of the Eredivisie, while they are in the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup and quarter-finals of the Europa League.
Arne Slot’s side are not going unnoticed around Europe with De Telegraaf reporting that there has been a huge interest from scouts in recent weeks. The Premier League sides Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Southampton have all been present. FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Betis are the Spanish representatives. The Italian clubs Internazionale, AC Milan and Fiorentina have also been present several times, as have AS Monaco and Olympique Lyon from Ligue 1.
The report says that Brighton, Benfica and Olympique Marseille are actively watching Orkun Kokcu, while its unclear which players are attracting interest from the other clubs.
Santiago Gimenez, David Hancko and Lutsharel Geertruida have all been linked with other clubs in recent weeks and Feyenoord will be expecting interest in the trio this summer.