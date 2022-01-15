Feyenoord began 2022 with a surprising 1-0 defeat to Vitesse Arnhem in De Kuip.
Riechedly Bazoer has been strongly linked with a move to Feyenoord this month but he remains at Vitesse and started on Saturday evening. Arne Slot decided to start Reiss Nelson, while Marcos Senesi was only on the bench.
The first half was a dull affair with the biggest chance falling to Vitesse striker Thomas Buitink, who fired just wide.
In the 69th minute, the opening goal came for Vitesse Arnhem as Justin Bijlow misjudged a free-kick which led to Lois Openda finding the net.
Guus Til thought he had equalised in the 75th minute but his goal was eventually ruled out as VAR ruled that Cyriel Dessers was offside in the build-up.
Vitesse held on to take the three points and they are now only three points behind Feyenoord in fourth.