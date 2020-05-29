Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow believes the postponement of the European Championships gives him time to earn a place in Ronald Koeman’s squad.
Bijlow was impressing for Feyenoord before the coronavirus outbreak ended the season. The goalkeeper’s chances of making the Euro’s was increasing by the week.
Speaking to RTV Rijnmond, Bijlow is aware he was being linked with Oranje, “I have also read and heard those stories but what I also said then: I have to watch it per game and do my best. Then I would have heard in the summer if I could go to the European Championship.”
Bijlow wasn’t part of the Netherlands provisional squad announced just before the virus saw the games cancelled. He believes the tournament moving to 2021 means he has more of a chance to impress Koeman.
He said, “That was unfortunate, but on the other hand it also made sense. I had only played six games at the time. But who knows. Fortunately for me, the tournament has been postponed by a season. Then I may have more chance of making it.”