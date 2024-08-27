Justin Bijlow will remain at Feyenoord after his move to Southampton fell through.
Southampton had agreed a fee with Feyenoord for the goalkeeper, who appeared to say his goodbyes to the Rotterdam crowd at the weekend.
However, the transfer has now collapsed after Bijlow went through a medical in England. He is now returning to Feyenoord.
Bijlow confirmed on his Instagram that Southampton had doubts about an old injury. Feyenoord do not see it as a big issue but the Premier League side is not convinced.
It is a blow to Bijlow, but he will now work to retain his starting spot at Feyenoord from Timon Wellenreuther.