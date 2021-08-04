AZ Alkmaar have confirmed that goalkeeper Marco Bizot has left the club to join Ligue 1 side Stade Brest.
Bizot has been with AZ Alkmaar for four years after spells with Ajax, Cambuur, Groningen and Genk. The 30-year-old made 164 appearances for AZ, keeping 72 clean sheets.
Bizot now departs to Ligue 1 side Stade Brest, who confirmed the stopper’s arrival on Wednesday morning.
The Netherlands international is the second AZ player to depart for France this summer after Calvin Stengs, who joined OGC Nice. Myron Boadu is also heading to Ligue 1 with AS Monaco, while Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with Stade Rennes.